Five-Star Talks NC State Basketball: 'Their Pace Is What I Like'
The battle for La Lumiere School (Ind.) sharpshooter Darius Adams looks like the NC State basketball recruiters' best shot at reeling in a five-star on the 2025 trail. One sign of that is the fact the 6-foot-5, 165-pound rising senior recently scheduled an official visit with the Wolfpack, just weeks after receiving an offer from eighth-year head coach Kevin Keatts.
Adams, who appears at No. 17 overall and No. 4 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, will be in Raleigh the first weekend of September. He'll also visit UConn, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan State, Alabama, and UConn while eyeing a potential October commitment in time for the early signing period in November.
Heading into the homestretch of the Darius Adams sweepstakes, there's no doubt that NC State basketball stands out as one of the suitors reaching out the most of late.
"Hearing from Coach Keatts a lot," Adams told Zagsblog's Sam Lance and Charlie Parent while starring for PSA Cardinals at last week's Nike EYBL Peach Jam in South Carolina. "Going in there and making an impact right away is something I want to do and something that they're telling me I can do. So, looking forward to getting down there and seeing the school.
"They're guard-heavy, use ball screens a lot, and their pace is what I like."
Although Adams hasn't named finalists, the six slated to host the New Jersey native later this summer and into the fall are the programs he's focusing on, he told Zagsblog.