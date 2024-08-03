NC State Basketball Alum's Olympic Debut Comes to End
NC State basketball product Lorenzo Brown, who has been shining overseas since his five-year NBA career ended in 2019, gained Spain citizenship in 2022 and joined the country for his Olympic debut in Paris.
ALSO READ: NC State Great DJ Horne Returns Home Before Heading Overseas
But that debut came to an end in the team's Group A finale on Friday. Spain (1-2) lost to Canada (3-0), 88-85, and thereby fell short of qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Brown finished the contest with four points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and five turnovers in 24 minutes on the floor. The 33-year-old guard shot 2-for-9 from the field, including an 0-for-4 clip beyond the arc.
Overall, it wasn't his best outing.
In an 84-77 win over Greece on Tuesday, Brown became only the second Spain player to ever record 10 or more assists in an Olympic contest.
As a full-time starter across Spain's three outings, he averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 boards, 7.0 dimes, and 5.3 turnovers while shooting 30.4 percent from the field, 11.1 percent from three, and 75.0 percent at the charity stripe.
He joined Tommy Burleson (1972) and Kenny Carr (1976) as the only NC State basketball talents to compete in Olympic men's basketball. Brown is the first to do so for a squad other than Team USA.