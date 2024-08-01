NC State Basketball Great Returns Home Before Heading Overseas
NC State basketball treasure DJ Horne went undrafted this summer. But the former Cary High School (N.C.) standout, who played two seasons apiece at Illinois State and Arizona State before transferring to the Wolfpack last year, quickly agreed to a Summer League contract with the San Antonio Spurs.
However, Horne didn't make much of splash as a reserve for the Summer League Spurs.
Now, it looks as though he is locked in on spending at least his first year as a professional overseas.
On Wednesday, Horne was back at NC State in the program's practice facility. And according to his Instagram Story on Thursday morning, he'll soon be moving to Germany to suit up for MLP Academics Heidelberg of the German first division Basketball Bundesliga league.
As a graduate transfer addition in Raleigh last season, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound bucket-getter led the Wolfpack with his 16.9 points per game and helped power the NC State basketball program to its first ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance since the 1980s.
Across four NBA 2K25 Summer League outings with the Spurs in Las Vegas last month, DJ Horne averaged 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 11. 1 minutes per game, shooting 27.3 percent from the field.