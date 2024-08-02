Elite Recruit Wears NC State Basketball Jersey, Poses With Trophies
John Marshall High School (Va.) center Latrell Allmond recently popped by the NC State basketball program for an unofficial visit. And it sure appears as though the longtime 2026 Wolfpack target enjoyed his return to Raleigh while showing appreciation for another behind-the-scenes look at the home of Tobacco Road's most recent ACC Tournament champion and Final Four participant.
On Thursday night, Allmond, who reported an offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts months before he began his freshman year of high school back in 2022, shared a handful of pictures from his Wolfpack jersey photoshoot on Instagram. They included one with his mother and another of him standing next to Keatts.
But his choice for the featured first slide belongs to the one where he is sitting in a chair holding the miracle-worker 2023-24 Wolfpack's ACC Tournament and NCAA South Regional title hardware:
Boasting well over a dozen offers in his recruitment, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound four-star bruiser ranks No. 43 overall, No. 3 among centers, and No. 3 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
It's still early in the 2026 cycle. However, considering Latrell Allmond's NC State basketball visits and the Wolfpack staff's consistent pursuit — add in the fact that a sophomore guard in Raleigh, Dennis Parker Jr., went to his high school — chances are he views Keatts and his cohorts as a serious contender.