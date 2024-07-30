Former NC State Basketball Guard Facilitates Bounceback at Olympics
After turning the ball over seven times in a 92-80 loss to Australia on Saturday, former three-year NC State basketball starting floor general Lorenzo Brown dropped his turnover count to four while dishing out a game-high 10 assists in Spain's 84-77 victory over Greece on Tuesday. With the win, Spain, where Brown became a citizen in 2022 as a star in Europe, improved to 1-1 in Group A at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
ALSO READ: NC State One-And-Done Among Top 10 Unsigned NBA Free Agents
Brown added seven points and one rebound against Greece across his 28 minutes as a starter.
He shot 2-for-4 from the field, 1-for-1 beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe, marked improvements from his 3-for-10, 0-for-4, and 1-for-2 clips in the loss to Australia.
Spain's final Group Phase outing is against Canada at 11:15 a.m. ET Friday. A victory would ensure a top-two finish in the "group of death" and guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals, which tip off in Paris next Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Lorenzo Brown, a two-time All-ACC selection in Raleigh and 2013 second round draft pick who played five seasons in the NBA before heading overseas, is the first NC State basketball alum in the Olympics since 1976, the third in history, and the only one to compete for a country other than the United States.