NC State Basketball Takes Big Step in Five-Star Recruiting Race
Last Monday, Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) junior JJ Andrews, son of Arkansas football legend and two-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, revealed only three scheduled official visits: to Missouri on Sept. 13-15, to Arkansas on Oct. 18-20, and to LSU on Nov. 8-10. A trip to Raleigh to check out the NC State basketball program was absent from the 6-foot-6, 220-pound stock-riser's locked-in plans at the time.
Just one week later, though, eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew have secured their place on Andrews' slate of upcoming official visits. They'll host him on Sept. 27-29, the five-star guard advertised via the following post on Monday afternoon:
Andrews, who has climbed a few spots this summer to No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and is among a handful of Wolfpack targets in the cycle, hasn't formally named finalists in his recruitment. And it may be another year or longer before he chooses a winner.
That said, in light of his fall calendar, it feels safe to say that NC State, Missouri, Arkansas, and LSU are top contenders for the explosive backcourt talent at this juncture.
He landed on the 2026 NC State basketball offer sheet back on June 15, the first day that college coaches were permitted to contact rising juniors directly.