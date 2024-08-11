NC State Basketball Now Slated to Host Electrifying Guard
A month after landing an offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts, Combine Academy (N.C.) guard Kaden Magwood has locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack.
Magwood, a crafty speed demon who has seen his 247Sports 2025 Composite ranking jump 52 spots since January to No. 57 overall — No. 2 among North Carolina preps in the cycle — will check out the Wolfpack in person beginning on Aug. 28.
Perhaps the 6-foot-3, 175-pound four-star will be in Carter-Finley Stadium on Aug. 29 for the NC State football season opener at home against Western Carolina. However, it's worth noting that Magwood is set to be at Ole Miss for an official visit the following day.
Before heading to Raleigh and Oxford, he'll take an official visit to Louisville beginning on Aug. 23. He's also scheduled official visits to Memphis on Sept. 3, Georgia Tech on Sept. 6, Southern Cal on Sept. 13, Mississippi State on Sept. 20, and Wake Forest on Sept. 27, League Ready's Sam Kayser reported on Friday.
At least one other 2025 NC State basketball target will arrive on campus for an official visit with the Wolfpack on the same day as Kaden Magwood. That scheduled visitor is a fellow in-state four-star in Christ School (N.C.) center Zymicah Wilkins.