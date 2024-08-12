NC State Basketball: Sharpshooter Cuts Wolfpack From Recruitment
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts extended an offer to Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) wing Ryder Frost back in late May, one of roughly two dozen programs to officially enter the fray for the 6-foot-6, 205-pound four-star.
However, in the weeks that followed, there was little chatter regarding the Wolfpack's presence in the Ryder Frost sweepstakes. And the athletic sharpshooter, who ranks No. 102 overall and No. 21 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, never mentioned any plans to visit NC State.
So, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the Pack didn't land in the top eight that Frost revealed on Sunday afternoon. His finalists are Penn State, Michigan, BYU, Notre Dame, Iowa, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
Ryder Frost is one of 14 recruits in the 2025 cycle who have reported an NC State basketball offer.
Of those 2025 targets, one has already committed to Kevin Keatts and his crew in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., who boasts a No. 162 overall composite ranking. But four of them have eliminated the staff from contention by either pledging allegiance elsewhere or announcing a list that excludes the Wolfpack.