Huge NC State Basketball Target Announces Transfer
Earlier this month, NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew extended an offer to Cody Peck. At the time, the 6-foot-10, 195-pound center was tabbed as a rising junior at Carmel Christian School in Matthews, N.C.
On Tuesday, though, Rivals' Rob Cassidy reported that Peck is transferring to prep powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
In the eyes of Rivals, Peck ranks No. 104 in the 2026 class. However, On3 stacks him up at No. 68 overall.
He currently holds 15 offers. Those official suitors include a few more ACC schools in Wake Forest, Clemson, and SMU.
A few months ago, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi provided the following assessment of Peck's game after watching him shine at the Crossroads Elite Invitational Camp:
"Peck is an intriguing long-term prospect...[He] can really get out and run and showed that he's got light enough feet to be an excellent mover laterally. He has some skill to his game, soft touch, and does an excellent job of beating other bigs when motivated to rim run."
Cody Peck is one of six prospects on the NC State basketball staff's early 2026 wishlist. That offer sheet includes two other centers in Germantown High School (Miss.) four-star Sam Funches and John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star Latrell Almond.