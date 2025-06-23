‘Not Giving Up’—Barcelona Suffer Blow in Nico Williams Transfer Race
Bayern Munich are reportedly refusing to give up on signing Nico Williams this summer, even though the Spain winger is thought to have already agreed personal terms with Barcelona.
Williams decided to delay leaving Athletic Club last summer, having emerged as the breakout star at Euro 2024, but looks ready to move on now to take the next step in his career.
His proposed contract with Barcelona would run until 2031 on a net annual salary of up to €8 million ($9.2 million). An agreement with Athletic Club isn’t yet in place—a €62m ($71.1 million) release clause could be triggered, but that requires the full cash amount to be paid up front and Barça’s still delicate financial health means they would prefer to negotiate a staggered payment plan.
As long as the matter isn’t fully closed, it leaves the door open to rival suitors.
According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have put in a new offer to Williams that would pay him 50% more than the deal he has agreed with Barcelona.
Bayern’s proposal is a €12 million ($13.8 million) net salary. But there are currently no active negotiations between Williams and the Bundesliga champions, who are hoping that Barcelona will fail to find the finances to complete a transfer. That could be their best bet, rather than trying to persuade the 22-year-old to take their offer—bigger, though it is—instead of Barça’s.
Bayern need to bring in a winger this summer, having seen Leroy Sané run down his contract and agree a deal with Galatasaray. Kingsley Coman is also expected to leave.
Barcelona had wanted Williams last summer but didn’t have the resources to sign both him and Dani Olmo in the same year—the club later endured a hugely embarrassing saga when Olmo’s La Liga registration expired at the end of December and attempts to re-register him were initially blocked.