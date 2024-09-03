NC State Basketball Recruiters Set to Visit Recent Visitor
On Wednesday, less than a week after wrapping up a three-day official visit with the NC State basketball program, four-star guard Kaden Magwood will see at least one member of the Wolfpack staff at his Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C.
According to the following post from HS Top Recruits on Monday afternoon, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound Magwood's visitors that day will include at least a handful of other suitors in Kansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi, and Wake Forest.
The shifty playmaker's trip to Raleigh was the first official visit of his senior year. But he immediately followed it up with a visit to Ole Miss.
Magwood, who ranks No. 57 overall, No. 10 among combo guards, and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and received his NC State basketball offer back in July, has scheduled an official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend and another to Wake Forest at the end of September.
He has neither named finalists in his recruitment nor confirmed a decision timeline. The 247Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for the Kaden Magwood sweepstakes both remain devoid of picks at this juncture.
For now, Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr. is the only 2025 NC State basketball commit.