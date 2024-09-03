All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Recruiters Set to Visit Recent Visitor

NC State basketball was the first to host in-state prep Kaden Magwood for an official visit in his senior year.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Wednesday, less than a week after wrapping up a three-day official visit with the NC State basketball program, four-star guard Kaden Magwood will see at least one member of the Wolfpack staff at his Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C.

RELATED: Top North Carolina Prep Posts Photos in Wolfpack Threads

According to the following post from HS Top Recruits on Monday afternoon, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound Magwood's visitors that day will include at least a handful of other suitors in Kansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi, and Wake Forest.

The shifty playmaker's trip to Raleigh was the first official visit of his senior year. But he immediately followed it up with a visit to Ole Miss.

Magwood, who ranks No. 57 overall, No. 10 among combo guards, and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and received his NC State basketball offer back in July, has scheduled an official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend and another to Wake Forest at the end of September.

He has neither named finalists in his recruitment nor confirmed a decision timeline. The 247Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for the Kaden Magwood sweepstakes both remain devoid of picks at this juncture.

For now, Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr. is the only 2025 NC State basketball commit.

More NC State Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball