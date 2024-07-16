Recent NC State Basketball Offer Recipient Now Scheduling More Visits
Combine Academy (N.C.) guard and Kentucky native Kaden Magwood took an unofficial visit to Cincinnati about a month ago. But his recruitment has heated up considerably of late, including an offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts on July 8 and one from blueblood Kansas on Saturday.
The heightened attention results from the four-star's recent standout performances for Team Loaded in 3SSB Circuit grassroots action.
Now, according to On3's Zack Geoghegan, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound playmaker, who ranks No. 58 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has "locked in a pair of official visits for later this summer."
Granted, neither of his scheduled trips is to Raleigh. Again, though, Keatts and his crew have been in the race for only a little over a week.
Kaden Magwood's first official visit will be to Ole Miss beginning on Aug. 31, and he'll check out Wake Forest in person a few weeks later.
At last week's 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship in Rock Hill, S.C., the versatile bucket-getter shined to the tune of 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He shot 48.6 percent from the field, 39.5 percent beyond the arc, and 85.7 percent at the charity stripe.
As things stand, NC State basketball has extended offers to over 10 of the nation's rising high school seniors, including Magwood and a handful of other guards. The Wolfpack have landed one 2025 prize thus far in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., who announced his commitment to Kevin Keatts and his staff on June 16.