Avent Hits 1,100 as NC State Takes Game 2 vs. Miami: Stats, Observations

RALEIGH — With the way the first matchup against the Hurricanes ended Friday afternoon, there was always going to be more fire in the belly of NC State baseball in the second game of the doubleheader. After all, the team wanted to help veteran head coach Elliott Avent get his 1,100th career win at NC State. The Wolfpack got the job done, beating Miami 13-6.

It looked as though it might be over in seven innings, but the bullpen for the home side struggled to get outs for an extended period, allowing the Hurricanes back in the fight. However, the matchup marked another chapter in the breakout of true freshman shortstop Christian Serrano, who continues to be a revelation for the Pack since starter Mikey Ryan got injured last weekend at Virginia Tech.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

One word: WINNER.



Congrats to head coach Elliott Avent on his 1,100th win in charge of the Wolfpack. pic.twitter.com/8xXsRXmZV7 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 2, 2026

LF Rett Johnson: 1-3, 2 R, RBI, 3 BB 2B Luke Nixon: 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K 1B Chris McHugh: 0-5, 3 K CF Ty Head: 2-4, R, 3 RBI, BB 3B Sherman Johnson: 1-4, 2 R, BB, K RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-4, RBI, 3 K DH Brandon Novy: 0-4, RBI, 3 K -- PH/DH Andrew Wiggins: 0-1, BB, K SS Christian Serrano: 2-4, 3 R, 3 RBI, HR (1), BB, 2 K C Drew Lanphere: 0-2, R, RBI, 2 BB, K

LHP Cooper Consiglio: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K, W (3-3)

RHP Aiden Kitchings: 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB

RHP Collins Black: 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB

RHP Sam Harris: IP, 2 H, 2 K

LHP Tristan Potts: 2 IP, 2 K

Critical observations from the win

We told you he had motion. @c_serrano1121 first collegiate home run gives the Wolfpack the lead!



P.S. Happy birthday @eliserrano__ pic.twitter.com/riM1zWG9fb — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 2, 2026

The standout performer of the last week has been Serrano, who helped the Wolfpack in more ways than one throughout both of Friday's games. His monster 3-run home run in the second leg of the doubleheader was crucial for the home team, as it created a nice cushion for the crafty lefty, Consiglio , who settled in nicely with the lead.

Consiglio carved through a Miami lineup that looked far more confident against Heath Andrews in game one than it did under the lights later in the day. Some of that could've been focus after an incredibly long battle between the two teams, but Consiglio appeared to be pitching with much more confidence than he had on the road in his previous two starts. That bodes well for the Pack moving forward, especially after he set a new career high with nine punchouts.

Cooper's career best!



That's nine strikeouts in six shutout frames! pic.twitter.com/uhDLaUGfuw — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 2, 2026

Avent was pleased with his team's ability to come out and strike fast, building the lead to four runs in the first four innings. Then, the Wolfpack exploded in the bottom of the fifth with seven runs and appeared to be cruising to a run-rule victory. Miami had other days and extended the game with a six-run rally, made worse by the fact that neither Collins Black nor Aiden Kitchings could throw strikes.

Still, for the Wolfpack to be able to shake off the heartbreaker that was the first game of the doubleheader and come out and play the way it did in the second leg means this team has more resilience than it appeared to in series losses to Wake Forest and Virginia Tech over the previous two weeks. Now, the challenge is making that a constant.