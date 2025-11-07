Cody Hardy Discusses His Touchdown and NC State’s Statement Win
RALEIGH — NC State's tight end room had been a position of strength throughout the entire season, but proved its depth in the upset win over Georgia Tech.
Justin Joly, the top pass catcher for the Wolfpack and leader of the tight end group, was ruled out after suffering an injury in NC State's loss to Pitt the week before the Georgia Tech game. His absence forced fellow seniors Cody Hardy and Dante Daniels to step up and combine for 67 yards in the receiving game.
Hardy spoke about his performance, including a touchdown grab, and what it meant for the other tight ends to step up while Joly watched from the sideline.
Watch Hardy's Availability
Hardy's Quotes
On how he and Dante Daniels filled in for Joly
- "It was great. First off, Dante played really, really well. It was actually pretty awesome to see him step up and jump into the role and do really well. I was pretty proud of ourselves without having Justin, jumping in and still putting on for the tight ends in the receiving game."
- "That was really nice to see and showed some people that me and Dante can catch the ball a little bit, so super proud of him."
On how Joly motivated the rest of the group throughout the week and during the game
- "Justin was our biggest hype man. Biggest hype man ever. I remember during the game, if either one of us caught the ball, he was right there when we came off the field, just yelling and screaming. That was really cool to see."
On his touchdown catch to open the game
- "For a second, when I came off the snag and I was kind of wobbling around, I was like, 'Oh no.' And I saw the ball and I tracked it in and once I caught it, I was like, "What in the world. That was amazing.'"
- "Kind of schemed that up all week, trying to attack the player and get one player that was supposed to be covering me. Really well-executed play and it all worked out."
On how the team is keeping the momentum during the bye week
- "Just practicing hard. Keeping everybody together. Keeping the energy up. Not getting complacent. Trying to strive to be better every day."
