Crucial NC State Linebacker Hits the Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — With the transfer portal open, thousands of players around Division I college football have jumped in and out to find their next chapter in the sport at the collegiate level. NC State has both added some players and lost several to new programs, with another key player opting for the latter on Thursday.

Wolfpack linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. will take advantage of his final year of eligibility and jump into the transfer portal, per a report from On3. With Soares on the way out, the linebacker position is quickly rising to the top of NC State's primary areas of need for the 2026 season.

The Impact of Soares' exit

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk (10) runs with the ball past NC State Wolfpack linebacker Jr. Kenny Soares (33) and linebacker Zane Williams (30) at the end zone during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Soares arrived in Raleigh in hopes of contributing after three seasons of reserve work with Northwestern. He began the season as the team's rotational linebacker, but injuries to both AJ Richardson and, later, Sean Brown forced Soares higher up on the depth chart. Eventually, Soares started alongside star linebacker Caden Fordham and proved to be a valuable addition to the team

The senior linebacker finished his lone season in the City of Oaks with 80 total tackles, half a sack and a pair of passes defended. Soares ended up with a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 62.4, rotating between an outside linebacker role and a middle linebacker role. He started the final eight games of the season, finishing with 656 snaps by the end of the year.

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (33) looks on during warmups of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As for the future of the linebacker position for the Wolfpack, NC State is slated to return freshmen linebackers LaCorian Hodge and Ke'Von Carter, along with junior AJ Richardson, a transfer from Norfolk State who missed most of the season battling an injury. Soares joined Kelvon McBride, who already committed to former NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson at Marshall, as the two linebackers to portal out of Raleigh.

Soares was a valuable extra piece in the pass rush alongside JACK linebacker Cian Slone and defensive end Sabastian Harsh. The Wolfpack is working hard to replace that core group, hosting a flurry of linebackers and edge rushers already in the transfer portal. The key visitor is Tulane outside linebacker and edge rusher Harvey Dyson III, who was on campus in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Ronnie Royal III (2), linebacker Tra Thomas (4) and linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (33) celebrate during the first half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Soares was a member of defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's first set of transfers when he joined NC State. Finding the Northwestern linebacker was a prime example of the new coordinator's eye for talent, so Wolfpack fans should be confident in his ability to find replacements.

