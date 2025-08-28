All Wolfpack

Three Keys to Offensive Success Against ECU

What does the Wolfpack need to do to secure a win over the Pirates?

Tucker Sennett

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) hands the ball off to running back Hollywood Smothers (20) the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Facing a familiar opponent, NC State is hungry to start the 2025 season with a win. Last season ended with a disappointing loss to East Carolina in the 2024 Military Bowl, but the Wolfpack will get a shot at redemption right away in the season opener.

The Wolfpack played from behind in most of the Military Bowl, with the offense scuffling throughout the first half. Doeren emphasized improving situational football in 2025. That improvement starts on the offensive side of the ball and sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey is back for another year.

NC State needs three things to go right offensively if it wants to secure a commanding victory and start the season off with some positive momentum.

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Key No. 1: Keep Bailey Protected

For Bailey to have success, he'll need time to process. He claimed his vision of the field improved throughout the offseason and fall camp, but playing a different opponent can make things change quickly. He also said he knows what ECU's plan will be.

"Just picking up and making sure we get the right protection calls because they like to blitz from a lot of places. Just getting the right calls and everything," Bailey said about his preparation.

State should have a size advantage on the line, but ECU's ability to bring pressure could frustrate Bailey. If the line can buy him a little extra time, it could be a long night for the Pirate defense.

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (15) runs with the ball while Duke Blue Devils safety Jaylen Stinson (2) tackles him during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Key No. 2: Feed Justin Joly

Tight end Justin Joly caught five passes just once in 2024. He opted to return to NC State for another season and immediately became one of the nation's most talked about players at his position.

"The ball is going to come to him and he’s going to make plays," Bailey said about Joly.

The quarterback said he's not concerned about Joly getting targets or whether that's something he's requested. The truth is, the tight end needs the ball as much as possible for this offense to be successful. With a unique blend of body control and athleticism at his position, Joly should be very difficult for ECU to contain in the opener.

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Key No. 3: Do Not Start Slow

NC State couldn't score in the first quarter of the Military Bowl. As a freshman, Bailey struggled early in games but often came alive as the game moved along. Securing some positive momentum early needs to be a point of emphasis not just in the ECU game, but throughout the entire season.

"How we play is what matters. The execution is what matters. That's how you win the football game. It's not about the other team," Doeren said.

If execution is the key, it needs to start early, especially on the offensive end.

