Three Keys to Offensive Success Against ECU
Facing a familiar opponent, NC State is hungry to start the 2025 season with a win. Last season ended with a disappointing loss to East Carolina in the 2024 Military Bowl, but the Wolfpack will get a shot at redemption right away in the season opener.
The Wolfpack played from behind in most of the Military Bowl, with the offense scuffling throughout the first half. Doeren emphasized improving situational football in 2025. That improvement starts on the offensive side of the ball and sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey is back for another year.
NC State needs three things to go right offensively if it wants to secure a commanding victory and start the season off with some positive momentum.
Key No. 1: Keep Bailey Protected
For Bailey to have success, he'll need time to process. He claimed his vision of the field improved throughout the offseason and fall camp, but playing a different opponent can make things change quickly. He also said he knows what ECU's plan will be.
"Just picking up and making sure we get the right protection calls because they like to blitz from a lot of places. Just getting the right calls and everything," Bailey said about his preparation.
State should have a size advantage on the line, but ECU's ability to bring pressure could frustrate Bailey. If the line can buy him a little extra time, it could be a long night for the Pirate defense.
Key No. 2: Feed Justin Joly
Tight end Justin Joly caught five passes just once in 2024. He opted to return to NC State for another season and immediately became one of the nation's most talked about players at his position.
"The ball is going to come to him and he’s going to make plays," Bailey said about Joly.
The quarterback said he's not concerned about Joly getting targets or whether that's something he's requested. The truth is, the tight end needs the ball as much as possible for this offense to be successful. With a unique blend of body control and athleticism at his position, Joly should be very difficult for ECU to contain in the opener.
Key No. 3: Do Not Start Slow
NC State couldn't score in the first quarter of the Military Bowl. As a freshman, Bailey struggled early in games but often came alive as the game moved along. Securing some positive momentum early needs to be a point of emphasis not just in the ECU game, but throughout the entire season.
"How we play is what matters. The execution is what matters. That's how you win the football game. It's not about the other team," Doeren said.
If execution is the key, it needs to start early, especially on the offensive end.
