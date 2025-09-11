Final Predictions for NC State - Wake Forest
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Short weeks are never easy. NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack squad faced a quick turnaround after a dramatic victory over Virginia on Saturday.
The team immediately turned its attention to a rebuilt Wake Forest squad led by first-year head coach Jake Dickert. The Demon Deacons shot out to a 2-0 start, just like the Wolfpack, although Wake Forest hasn't faced the same caliber of competition NC State has in the early portion of the season.
Thursday night games can be incredibly unpredictable and the matchup marks the first time NC State has left the friendly confines of Carter-Finley Stadium, although it's not much of a road trip to Winston-Salem. Even so, it's the first hostile environment the Wolfpack will play in during the 2025 season. How will NC State fare?
Offensive Explosion for the Pack
Wake Forest held its first two opponents to a combined 19 points. Kennesaw State and Western Carolina didn't pose nearly the same challenge that sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and the Wolfpack offense will on Thursday.
Bailey has amassed over 500 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in the first two games of his sophomore campaign. Under first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, Bailey has shown more poise and leadership within the offense.
In turn, Roper let the sophomore off the chain, pushing the ball down the field and utilizing the quarterback's newfound rushing ability to dissect defenses early in the season.
Wake Forest showed a quality pass rush in the first two games, but struggled to contain top receivers. Bailey shouldn't have problems hitting his favorite wide receivers, Teddy Hoffmann and Wesley Grimes (a former Demon Deacon). Tight end Justin Joly has been quiet in the first two weeks of the season. If the game flow allows it, Roper and Bailey might force-feed the star pass catcher the ball.
Another Rough Day Against the Run
Senior running back Demond Claiborne tore apart the Wolfpack rush defense a season ago. He returned to play his final season for Dickert despite Dave Clawson's retirement and the end of the slow mesh offense in Winston-Salem. The running back suffered an injury in the first game of the season, but returned to rush for over 190 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries in Week Two.
NC State's defense struggled mightily against Virginia's rush attack, allowing 257 yards on the ground. The Wolfpack held on and outpaced the Cavaliers, but the performance against the run was a major cause for concern. No disrespect to J'Mari Taylor of Virginia, but Claiborne is another level of running back.
With a short week, the Wolfpack defense may struggle to make the necessary corrections to improve against the run. Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford can also run well, meaning the rushing offense of the Demon Deacons has a two-headed monster.
Final Predictions
The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons bounce back and forth in this rivalry, especially during the Doeren era. NC State has struggled in Winston-Salem, winning just three times on the road since 2000.
However, it's year one for Jake Dickert. NC State looks massively improved offensively and Wake struggled against its only FBS opponent so far. The Wolfpack offense should carry the team to a 3-0 start and create enough cushion for a two-score win for the first time in 2025.
