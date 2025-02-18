Giant Prep Picks NC State Football for First Confirmed Official Visit
St. Frances Academy (Md.) offensive guard Edward Baker appears to be a prime NC State football recruiting target on the 2026 trail, even more so after scheduling a return trip to Raleigh.
Baker, a Wolfpack offer holder since his unofficial visit with the Wolfpack back in early November, is now "Locked in with NC State" for an official visit, June 13-15. The three-star prep advertised the tour in the following post on Sunday afternoon:
He currently checks in at No. 38 among interior offensive linemen in the 2026 cycle, per 247Sports, and No. 10 overall in Maryland.
Meanwhile, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Maryland, NC State, and Tennessee as the three frontrunners for Baker's services.
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have reeled in four 2026 commits: Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.
