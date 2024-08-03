NC State Football Recruiting: Top-Ranked QB Announces Decision
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew hosted Grimsley High School (Ga.) quarterback Faizon Brandon earlier this summer and landed in the final four that he announced back in June, along with Tennessee, Alabama, and LSU.
In other words, they had a hat on the table in the phenom's recruitment. That feat in itself is a show of strength by the Wolfpack recruiting team.
Plus, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Brandon, an electrifying five-star who ranks No. 1 overall among the nation's 2026 prospects in the eyes of 247Sports, initially scheduled another NC State football visit ahead of his Aug. 3 decision date.
But Brandon's camp called off that trip to Raleigh in late July. And on Saturday afternoon, the coveted talent sparked a Rocky Top celebration by revealing his commitment to Tennessee and putting on the Vols cap:
Meanwhile, Doeren and his staff continue to seek their first prize in the 2026 cycle at any position.
As things stand in their hunt for a signal caller, five of the 10 quarterbacks in the class who have received an offer from the Wolfpack are already committed elsewhere.