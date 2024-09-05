NC State Football's Week 2 Uniform Combo Was Undefeated Last Year
Same helmets. Same jerseys. Nothing fancy. No, as announced on Thursday evening ahead of the No. 24-ranked Wolfpack's Duke's Mayo Classic showdown against No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday night, the switch to white pants marks the only change from the NC State football team's Week 1 combo in a 38-21 home victory over FCS opponent Western Carolina.
NC State revealed its Week 2 threads via the turbo-charged video below, enhanced by the song choice of "Sabotage" by the Beastie Boys. And the program's social media team included the following caption: "Play Fast and keep your foot on the Gas."
A half hour later, the NC State Uniform Tracker account noted that the white/red/white is the most frequently worn combo in the Dave Doeren era. Doeren's 12 Wolfpack squads have donned the look a combined 32 times, resulting in a 24-8 record (2-0 last season).
Earlier in the day, the official Tennessee football account confirmed an all-white combo for the Volunteers, placing a "no words needed" caption above the following graphic:
The Pack and Vols are set to square off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).
Following the highly anticipated bout against Tennessee, NC State football will return to Raleigh and prepare for a noon battle against visiting Louisiana Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 14.