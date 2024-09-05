NC State Football Star Could Match One Program Record This Week
NC State football wide receiver KC Concepcion, the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year and Wolfpack freshman record-holder via his 10 touchdown receptions last season, is off to a blazing start in the ACC Player of the Year race. There's no doubt his electricity and nose for the endzone have carried over into his sophomore campaign.
On Tuesday, the conference awarded the 5-foot-11, 189-pound speedster the fourth ACC Receiver of the Week honor of his career in light of his nine catches for 121 yards and three scores in the Wolfpack's 38-21 home win over FCS opponent Western Carolina on Thursday night.
Concepcion's effort tied Jerricho Cotchery, Koren Robinson, and Tramain Hall for the program's single-game record for touchdown receptions by a sophomore. And it marked the sixth time he's tallied multiple scores through the air in a single contest.
When Dave Doeren's NC State football squad faces Tennessee at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night, KC Concepcion will have a chance to tie legendary 1990s Wolfpack receiver Torry Holt for the most outings with multiple receiving TDs in program history.
Again, the 19-year-old Concepcion is a mere sophomore.
Kickoff between the No. 24-ranked Wolfpack and No. 14 Volunteers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).