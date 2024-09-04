Priority Recruit Plans to Attend NC State Football Versus Volunteers
Monroe High School (N.C.) heralded senior safety Jordan Young has long had his Oct. 12 birthday circled as the end date to his recruitment. And as things stand, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew look like the frontrunner to prevail that day.
ALSO READ: Two ACC Teams Leapfrog NC State in Rankings
The three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions that have popped up in the past six weeks all forecast the Wolfpack to come out on top over his other three finalists in Florida State, Michigan, and previously perceived frontrunner Clemson.
He took an unofficial visit to NC State in late July, just over a month after checking out the program in Raleigh on an official visit.
Now, according to On3's Ethan McDowell, Jordan Young is set to attend the No. 24-ranked NC State football squad's primetime Duke's Mayo Classic matchup against No. 14 Tennessee in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).
Young, a 6-foot, 185-pound four-star who ranks No. 101 overall, No. 11 among safeties, and No. 4 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, doubles as a top-shelf wide receiver.
As a junior at Monroe, Young tallied 66 tackles, five fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, one sack, and an interception. Plus, he snagged 34 catches for 812 yards and eight touchdowns.