NC State Recruits React to SI All-American Watch List Selections

Sports Illustrated this week unveiled a list of the 1,000 high school senior football players that are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team.

Video highlights, scouting analysis and a list of each student-athlete’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on player bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

In addition, the list will be dissected by verbal commitments and top targets for each Power 5 school as well as independents Notre Dame and BYU. Eleven of NC State's 15 commitments to date, along with some of the Wolfpack's top uncommitted targets are among those selected.

Here's what some of them had to say about the preseason honor:

Cornerback Mario Love, Hough HS, Cornelius

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/mario-love-jr-highlights-evaluation

"It’s cool. I'm just ready to play ball, missing it a lot, My motivation came from last year losing by eight points" to Richmond in the state playoffs.

Wide receiver Julian Gray, Hopewell HS, Huntersville

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/julian-gray-highlights-evaluation

"Wow I’m super excited. It feels like a lot of hard work is paying off. Still a lot of work to go, though."

Linebacker Caden Fordham, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/caden-fordham-highlights-evaluation

"It means a lot. I've got to give all the glory to God, but definitely it's something that feels rewarding. It will definitely add to my motivation making me want to play up to those high expectations."

Defensive end Travali Price, North Lincoln HS, Lincolnton

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/travali-price-highlights-evaluation

"I'm very honored to be named in this elite group of young men."

Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis, Richmond HS, Rockingham

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/jaleel-mitchell-highlights-evaluation

"It’s exciting to be a part of the list. What motivates me is my family and God."

Linebacker Jordan Poole, West Stanly HS, Oakboro (uncommitted)

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/jordan-poole-highlights-evaluation

"It’s an unbelievable feeling. I really can’t even explain it, honestly. I’m beyond excited and blessed to be recognized as one of the top players in this years SI 1000 players. I can’t wait to work and be recognized as the best!"

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC