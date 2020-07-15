AllWolfpack
NC State Recruits React to SI All-American Watch List Selections

Brett Friedlander

Sports Illustrated this week unveiled a list of the 1,000 high school senior football players that are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team.

Video highlights, scouting analysis and a list of each student-athlete’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on player bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. 

In addition, the list will be dissected by verbal commitments and top targets for each Power 5 school as well as independents Notre Dame and BYU. Eleven of NC State's 15 commitments to date, along with some of the Wolfpack's top uncommitted targets are among those selected.

Here's what some of them had to say about the preseason honor:

Cornerback Mario Love, Hough HS, Cornelius

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/mario-love-jr-highlights-evaluation

"It’s cool. I'm just ready to play ball, missing it a lot, My motivation came from last year losing by eight points" to Richmond in the state playoffs.

Wide receiver Julian Gray, Hopewell HS, Huntersville

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/julian-gray-highlights-evaluation

"Wow I’m super excited. It feels like a lot of hard work is paying off. Still a lot of work to go, though."

Linebacker Caden Fordham, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/caden-fordham-highlights-evaluation

"It means a lot. I've got to give all the glory to God, but definitely it's something that feels rewarding. It will definitely add to my motivation making me want to play up to those high expectations."

Defensive end Travali Price, North Lincoln HS, Lincolnton

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/travali-price-highlights-evaluation

"I'm very honored to be named in this elite group of young men."

Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis, Richmond HS, Rockingham

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/jaleel-mitchell-highlights-evaluation

"It’s exciting to be a part of the list. What motivates me is my family and God."

Linebacker Jordan Poole, West Stanly HS, Oakboro (uncommitted)

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/jordan-poole-highlights-evaluation

"It’s an unbelievable feeling. I really can’t even explain it, honestly. I’m beyond excited and blessed to be recognized as one of the top players in this years SI 1000 players. I can’t wait to work and be recognized as the best!"

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres provided some walkoff magic for the Amarillo Sod Squad while Austin Murr got back into the hit parade for the LaCrosse Loggers among NC State baseball players in summer wood bat league action. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Land Another 5-Star Recruit for 2021

Five-star center Sophie Hart from Farmington, Minn., has become the third five-star recruit from the Class of 2021 to commit to coach Wes Moore's NC State women's basketball team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Sports Illustrated Unveils 1,000-Plus Candidates for 2020 SI All-American High School FB Team

List broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets. Read more

SI All-American staff

NC State FB Commitments and Targets on SI All-American Watch List

Highlights and evaluations for NC State football recruits and recruiting targets on SI's All-American watch list. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Players Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC Team

Seven NC State players have been named to the preseason All-ACC team by the highly respected Phil Steele's College Football Preview. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Soccer Star King, Swimmer Glover Wolfpack Woman of Year Nominees

Former NC State soccer star Tziarra King and swimming All-American Mackenzie Glover have been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, Read more

NC State athletic communications

Former Wolfpack Star Harmon Suffers ACL Tear

Former NC State star Kelvin Harmon will miss the 2020 season for Washington's NFL team after suffering a torn ACL during an individual training session. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

NC State first baseman Austin Murr saw his season-long hitting streak for the LaCrosse Loggers come to an end in summer wood bat baseball league action Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Potential Wolfpack Bednarik Watch List Additions

Although no NC State players were named on the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, at least three have the potential to play their way into contention for the honor recognizing the top defender in college football. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Like ACC, SEC decides wait to make 2020 football decision

Brett Friedlander