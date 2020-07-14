SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Travali Price Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Travali Price Projected
Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds
School: Lincolnton (N.C.) North Lincoln
Committed to: NC State 

Frame: Adequate height. Broad shoulders and great length with muscle definition. Room to add mass to the trunk and lower half.

Athleticism: Strong first step with a quicker than fast approach. Can pursue through contact without losing much momentum. Pass rushing repertoire includes swift moves from a lateral jump to spin and swim.

Instincts: Natural edge presence takes risks and shoots gaps regardless of alignment. Consistent pad level pairs well with an explosion with quickness to simply beat blocker to the spot. TFL machine.

Polish: After a strong first step, he has the ability to get ‘skinny’ in-between blockers. Can attack from stand up position, three or even four-point stance as true edge or inside on occasion. Works best planting off outside foot with inside power rush, including some counters evident on tape. Could stand to improve outside rush, bend. 

Bottom Line: Price is the type of edge presence who makes a living in the opposing backfield as a play disrupter. It’s not always versus the pass but the potential to develop that part of his game exists with his athleticism, including a strong first step and counter quickness. He could add mass and play inside on a more permanent basis or remain relatively trim and project as a versatile pass-rushing piece depending on the defensive scheme. There is multi-year starter potential here.

