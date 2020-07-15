SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jordan Poole Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Jordan Poole
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 225 pounds
School: Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly
Schools: Considering Virginia Tech, South Carolina and North Carolina State

Frame: Huge upper legs and hips. Solid upper body. College-ready frame. 

Athleticism: Elite lower leg power. Can quickly change direction, despite being 225-pounds. Excellent balance. More quick than fast. Needs to improve open-field speed to be consistently effective versus college spread passing attacks. 

Instincts: Fearless. Timely. Reads a run play and instantly takes off for the ball carrier. As a high school safety, he showed the ability to time hits to wide receivers that would dislodge the football. Outruns offensive linemen to the point of attack to make tackles. 

Polish: Poole breaks down before making a tackle in the hole, and he explodes through the ball carrier. Will take on an offensive lineman in the hole like a pro. Good lateral pursuit during screens and sweeps. 

Bottom Line: Poole is an old-school linebacker with enormous hitting power. He reads offensive linemen and commonly beats them to the ball carrier when they pull. Played safety in high school, so he understands coverage quite well.

