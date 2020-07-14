SI All-American Candidate Mario Love, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Mario Love Jr.

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds.

School: Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

Committed to: North Carolina State

Frame: Compact, well-defined cornerback with requisite length and ability to add bulk to the upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Athletic down the field in coverage and plays through the ball. Displays nice balls skills but can benefit from timing his jumps more efficiently.

Instincts: Ability to read and react in the run game is efficient, but he takes negative steps in coverage which hurts him at times.

Polish: He has the ability to be a complete cornerback but needs to improve his technique in tackling, which should come as he adds mass to his frame. He needs to eliminate negative steps in coverage to become more efficient.

Bottom Line: Mario Love, Jr. is a compact, well-defined cornerback with decent length, and high upsides. He has the ability to become a complete cornerback at the college level, as he adds mass to his frame and refines his technique. He projects as a Power 5 contributor over the course of his career.