SI All-American Candidate Julian Gray Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Julian Gray

Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-feet-11, 165-pounds

School: Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell

Committed to: North Carolina State

Frame: Strong upper legs and hips. Thin upper body with room to add good mass.

Athleticism: Has the ability to change direction with one-cut-and-go footwork is fantastic. Good open-field speed. For a receiver, good leg drive. Very good flexibility.

Instincts: Times his juke moves very well in open space. Gray can make multiple defenders miss with consecutive moves. Understands when to change his speed, up or down without much delay.

Polish: Able to contort his body to make over the shoulder catches. Quick hands when turning around to catch the football. Gains extra yards with one-step cuts. Changes speed during his routes to fool defensive backs.

Bottom Line: Gray is an explosive athlete that’s beginning to fill out into his frame. He can make multiple defenders miss in tight quarters, and he’s adept at changing up his speed during routes to keep defenders off balance and can make plays after the catch.