All Wolfpack

NC State Football Redshirt Freshman Receiver 'Ready to Roll'

NC State football newcomer Noah Rogers has clear breakout potential.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NC State football wide receiver Noah Rogers is the lone Wolfpack player on the 37-deep Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List that the Maxwell Football Club revealed on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: NC State Reveals Uniforms for Season Opener

Rogers, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt freshman and former four-star prep out of nearby Rolesville High School (N.C.), is a big-play threat who transferred to NC State from Ohio State back in January and impressed coaches in fall camp. As a rookie with the Buckeyes, the speed demon appeared in four games but did not tally a reception and managed to preserve his redshirt, giving him the opportunity to spend up to four years with the Wolfpack.

During the Wolfpack's spring game, Rogers caught seven passes for 133 yards and one touchdown.

The NC State football social media team recognized Rogers' candidacy for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented each year to the top newcomer across all of college football, via the following post and "ready to roll" caption:

Entering NC State's Week 1 home bout about Western Carolina in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Thursday (ACC Network), Noah Rogers' only appearance on the Wolfpack depth chart is on special teams as a kick returner alongside redshirt freshman running back Hollywood Smothers, a transfer from Oklahoma and former four-star prospect at West Charlotte High School.

Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football team is heavily favored against the Catamounts. So, perhaps Noah Rogers will see some snaps at wide receiver in the opener.

More NC State Football News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football