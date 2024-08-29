NC State Football Redshirt Freshman Receiver 'Ready to Roll'
NC State football wide receiver Noah Rogers is the lone Wolfpack player on the 37-deep Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List that the Maxwell Football Club revealed on Wednesday.
Rogers, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt freshman and former four-star prep out of nearby Rolesville High School (N.C.), is a big-play threat who transferred to NC State from Ohio State back in January and impressed coaches in fall camp. As a rookie with the Buckeyes, the speed demon appeared in four games but did not tally a reception and managed to preserve his redshirt, giving him the opportunity to spend up to four years with the Wolfpack.
During the Wolfpack's spring game, Rogers caught seven passes for 133 yards and one touchdown.
The NC State football social media team recognized Rogers' candidacy for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented each year to the top newcomer across all of college football, via the following post and "ready to roll" caption:
Entering NC State's Week 1 home bout about Western Carolina in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Thursday (ACC Network), Noah Rogers' only appearance on the Wolfpack depth chart is on special teams as a kick returner alongside redshirt freshman running back Hollywood Smothers, a transfer from Oklahoma and former four-star prospect at West Charlotte High School.
Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football team is heavily favored against the Catamounts. So, perhaps Noah Rogers will see some snaps at wide receiver in the opener.