Prime NC State Football Recruiting Target Commits to SEC Power
Just a few weeks ago, it looked as though NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff were building serious momentum in the homestretch of Jontae Gilbert's recruitment, even temporarily boasting a 247Sports Crystal Ball pick.
But on Saturday afternoon, the heralded Douglass High School (Ga.) cornerback announced his commitment to in-state suitor Georgia over the Wolfpack, Georgia Tech, UCF, and Louisville.
"Georgia competes," Gilbert noted to On3's Chad Simmons following his pledge to the SEC powerhouse Bulldogs. "There is great competition there every day, and I want to be a part of that...They are different and that was a big reason why I committed to Georgia...They play fast, they run a scheme that fits me, and I can fit well in it. Then they are in the SEC.
"The best play in the SEC, and I want to play the best.”
Gilbert, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound four-star who sits at No. 141 overall and No. 18 among Georgia preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited the Wolfpack a handful of times and held an NC State football offer for well over a year. He would have become Doeren & Co.'s highest-ranked pledge on the 2025 trail and the third four-star addition to the class.
As it is, the Pack's 2025 haul ranks No. 51 in the country, per 247Sports, a 16-deep collection featuring two composite four-stars in Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder and Westland High School (Ohio) running back Kentrell Rinehart.