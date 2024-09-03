All Wolfpack

Two ACC Teams Leapfrog NC State Football in Rankings

NC State football has an opportunity to boost its stock considerably this week.

Matt Giles

NC State football quarterback Grayson McCall
NC State football quarterback Grayson McCall / Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NC State football squad, now 1-0 after tallying a 38-21 win over visiting Western Carolina in Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday night, ranks No. 24 in the Week 2 Associated Press Top 25 Poll that came out on Tuesday afternoon. That's where the Wolfpack began the season.

It is a fair placement considering the team struggled against the FCS Catamounts for the first three quarters before reeling off 21 unanswered points in the fourth.

NC State's Week 2 opponent, Tennessee, jumped one notch to No. 14 following the Volunteers' 69-3 home victory over Chattanooga on Saturday. The Pack and Vols are gearing up for their Duke's Mayo Classic bout in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).

While Florida State and Clemson fell below Dave Doeren's Wolfpack this week, two other ACC programs leapfrogged NC State, as Louisville and Georgia Tech went from unranked to No. 22 and No. 23, respectively. Meanwhile, Miami saw a seven-spot bump to No. 12, and Clemson now checks in at No. 25.

After facing Tennessee on Saturday, NC State will return to Raleigh for a home game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 14 before heading to Clemson to take on the Tigers the following week.

Matt Giles

