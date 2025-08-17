Former NC State Top Transfer Commits to JUCO
With such easy ability to transfer schools, college basketball is a constantly shifting landscape, with players sometimes slipping through the cracks despite major talent.
Former four-star recruit MJ Rice arrived at North Carolina State with the hopes of turning his career around in the fall of 2023. Now, almost two years later, Rice committed and enrolled at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Rice's Background
The small forward grew up in Henderson, North Carolina, before moving through several different prep schools for basketball as he grew up. He began his career at Durham Academy just down the road from the three hoops powerhouses in the Research Triangle. He made his way from there to the famous Oak Hill Academy.
At Oak Hill, Rice averaged 19.6 points per game during his junior season. He ultimately decided it was time for a new high school and moved to Prolific Prep in Napa, California. In his senior season out west, Rice averaged 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He was named to the McDonald's All-American Game roster in 2022 and ultimately committed to Kansas as a four-star recruit.
Rice dealt with injuries during his freshman year with the Jayhawks and struggled to break into the rotation. He opted for the transfer portal and ended up with Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack back in his home state.
A Short Stint in Raleigh
Rice's time with the Wolfpack was short-lived. Before he could get things going in Raleigh, Rice left the program for personal reasons and was absent for the Wolfpack's first seven games of the 2023-24 season.
He returned and played in nine games in a limited capacity. He averaged 4.1 points in less than 10 minutes per game. Rice ultimately decided to sit out the remainder of the season in an effort to maintain eligibility and redshirt status.
At the conclusion of the season, which included a run to the Final Four, Rice departed the program. He did not join a team in the 2024-25 season and more or less disappeared from the limelight until his commitment to Cape Fear CC.
Given his attempt at redshirting, Rice has two or three years of eligibility remaining. Assuming he plays out the season with Cape Fear, he'll likely get one more shot at playing for a Division-I program.
