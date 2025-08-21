All Wolfpack

Four Takeaways From NC State's Final Week of Camp Availability

What did the players say that stuck out?

Tucker Sennett

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during pregame activity for the Dukes Mayo Classic against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
College football season has arrived. With Week Zero games set for this weekend and most programs moving from fall camp training to game preparations, the excitement within the college football world is palpable.

At NC State, the Wolfpack has nearly wrapped up fall camp and begun looking ahead to the matchup with East Carolina next Thursday. While position battles and the depth chart will remain unclear, some aspects of the team are beginning to emerge in the final days before kickoff.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, NC State players took the podium to discuss the final days of fall camp. Here are four takeaways from the media sessions.

CJ Baile
Dec 28, 2024; Annapolis, MD, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) throws from the pocket during the first half of the the Go Bowling Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Takeaway No. 1: The offense has its leader

The program announced the four team captains on Tuesday morning. Among the group was sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, who became the youngest team captain since Dave Doeren took over the program 13 years ago.

"When I saw that this morning, it really was a heart-warming moment because I've been around him all offseason and he's just been pushing me," redshirt sophomore wide receiver Noah Rogers said. "Being around him, him being my quarterback, it grows my confidence ... Learning from him, he's helping me grow as a person."

Rogers said Bailey's energy emerged as a major leadership trait. The quarterback has picked up his teammates and brought a level of positivity that's helped the young group feel confident headed into 2025.

Jacarrius Peak
Nov 2, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack saftey Daemon Fagan (20) and North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) celebrate a touch down in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Takeaway No. 2: Things are still shaking out on the offensive line

The five players directly in front of Bailey are just as important as the sophomore quarterback for the hopes of the Wolfpack. The tackles are settled with veteran Jacarrius Peak protecting Bailey's blind side and transfer Teague Andersen lining up to his right.

The interior line is a little murkier. It seems like Purdue transfer Jalen Grant will get the start at center. Team captain Anthony Carter Jr. will be one of the guards. The other guard spot remains up for grabs, but freshman Spike Sowells could be pushing for the start.

Isaiah Moore
Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore (LB19) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Takeaway No. 3: Isaiah Moore has had a huge impact on the linebackers

The former linebacker turned coach returned to his alma mater as an assistant linebacker coach. Now in a position where he's leading some of his former teammates from the sidelines, Moore has been a huge confidence booster amongst the players.

"Sean (Brown) and Caden (Fordham) still call me cap sometimes. It’s funny and now I call them cap. It’s awesome," Moore said.

Fordham said he has huge shoes to fill, but Moore has helped ease his transition as the defense's new leader.

Sean Brown
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Sean Brown (0) reacts after recovering a fumble in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Takeaway No. 4: The Defense oozes confidence

Linebacker Sean Brown made a bold proclamation.

"We know that we could be the best defense in the country," Brown said Tuesday.

That comment fell in line with similar sentiment from several defensive players made available to the media. There's a sizable chip on the shoulder of this defense and they'll look to make a major statement in the opening game.

