Four Takeaways From NC State's Final Week of Camp Availability
College football season has arrived. With Week Zero games set for this weekend and most programs moving from fall camp training to game preparations, the excitement within the college football world is palpable.
At NC State, the Wolfpack has nearly wrapped up fall camp and begun looking ahead to the matchup with East Carolina next Thursday. While position battles and the depth chart will remain unclear, some aspects of the team are beginning to emerge in the final days before kickoff.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, NC State players took the podium to discuss the final days of fall camp. Here are four takeaways from the media sessions.
Takeaway No. 1: The offense has its leader
The program announced the four team captains on Tuesday morning. Among the group was sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, who became the youngest team captain since Dave Doeren took over the program 13 years ago.
"When I saw that this morning, it really was a heart-warming moment because I've been around him all offseason and he's just been pushing me," redshirt sophomore wide receiver Noah Rogers said. "Being around him, him being my quarterback, it grows my confidence ... Learning from him, he's helping me grow as a person."
Rogers said Bailey's energy emerged as a major leadership trait. The quarterback has picked up his teammates and brought a level of positivity that's helped the young group feel confident headed into 2025.
Takeaway No. 2: Things are still shaking out on the offensive line
The five players directly in front of Bailey are just as important as the sophomore quarterback for the hopes of the Wolfpack. The tackles are settled with veteran Jacarrius Peak protecting Bailey's blind side and transfer Teague Andersen lining up to his right.
The interior line is a little murkier. It seems like Purdue transfer Jalen Grant will get the start at center. Team captain Anthony Carter Jr. will be one of the guards. The other guard spot remains up for grabs, but freshman Spike Sowells could be pushing for the start.
Takeaway No. 3: Isaiah Moore has had a huge impact on the linebackers
The former linebacker turned coach returned to his alma mater as an assistant linebacker coach. Now in a position where he's leading some of his former teammates from the sidelines, Moore has been a huge confidence booster amongst the players.
"Sean (Brown) and Caden (Fordham) still call me cap sometimes. It’s funny and now I call them cap. It’s awesome," Moore said.
Fordham said he has huge shoes to fill, but Moore has helped ease his transition as the defense's new leader.
Takeaway No. 4: The Defense oozes confidence
Linebacker Sean Brown made a bold proclamation.
"We know that we could be the best defense in the country," Brown said Tuesday.
That comment fell in line with similar sentiment from several defensive players made available to the media. There's a sizable chip on the shoulder of this defense and they'll look to make a major statement in the opening game.
