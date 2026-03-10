How to Watch NC State's Second Round ACC Tournament Game Live

CHARLOTTE — March is officially here and college basketball season has hit its peak. Conference tournaments are well underway across the sport, with the ACC Tournament kicking off Tuesday as teams battled in the first round. NC State earned the 7-seed in the conference tournament, awaiting another shot at glory after winning the event back in 2024 before a remarkable Final Four run.

After knocking off 10-seed Stanford, 15-seed Pittsburgh is set to take on the Wolfpack in the second round matchup on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Pack and the Panthers will kick off the action on the second day of the tournament, with NC State looking to secure a trip to the NCAA Tournament with one more win.

Game Details and How to Watch

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade yells down court Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What: NC State Wolfpack (19-12, 10-8 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (13-19, 5-13 ACC)

When: Wednesday, March 11

Time: Noon EST

Where: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, N.C.)

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Kevin Brown (Play-by-Play), Jay Williams (Analyst)

Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (Varsity)

NC State ACC Tournament Hub

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Mr. and Ms. Wuf dancing during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

NC State won't have to play five games in five days as it did in 2024, something Jordan Snell, the last remnant of that group, said benefits this version of the Wolfpack. However, the Pack faces different challenges, especially if it has to face Stanford, which just beat Wade's team at home, and Virginia in back-to-back days. Only time will tell if NC State has what it takes to make a run.

Get a full breakdown of the schedule, predictions and more for the Wolfpack's run through the 2026 ACC Tournament right here .

How the Wolfpack can beat Pittsburgh

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) shoots against NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (left) and forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In the Jan. 24 matchup, NC State stood no chance in the rebounding battle . Pitt outrebounded the Pack 52 to 31, with 26 of those boards coming on the offensive end. It was one of the worst rebounding performances for the Wolfpack of the entire season, but the Panthers still couldn't capitalize. However, playing a game like that could be very dangerous for NC State.

The rebounding didn't improve much for the Wolfpack the rest of the season, but finding a way to keep players like Roman Siulepa and Cameron Corhen off the glass is the key if NC State wants to beat Pitt. Those two combined for 15 of Pitt's 23 offensive rebounds in the prior matchup. Strong work from Ven-Allen Lubin and the guards rebounding down should help in stopping those two. Read more about how NC State can beat Pitt here .

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE