Late-Inning Collapse Costs NC State

RALEIGH — No. 10 NC State looked to have turned a corner with a gritty 4-2 victory over Boston College in the opener of the conference slate, but that wasn't the case on Saturday. The Eagles responded with late-inning rallies, including an eight-run eighth inning, to overcome the Wolfpack and tie the series with a 12-5 victory.

The Pack will have to find a way to win on Sunday if it wants to survive its first conference series, but Saturday was certainly demoralizing. Elliott Avent's team executed well in some key moments, but it proved futile as Boston College put up the crooked number to break the game open.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

Start them young. pic.twitter.com/gJ3tWrzPKm — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 14, 2026

CF Ty Head: 1-5, RBI 1B Chris McHugh: 1-5 DH Dalton Bargo: 0-4 -- PH Andrew Wiggins: 0-1 SS Mikey Ryan: 3-5, R, RBI, K 2B Luke Nixon: 1-4, R, K 3B Sherman Johnson: 0-2, RBI RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-3, RBI C Drew Lanphere: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, HR (2) LF Rett Johnson: 3-3, R, BB

RHP Jacob Dudan: 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 7 K

LHP Luke Hemric: IP, R, ER, BB

RHP Collins Black: IP, 3 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, L (2-1)

RHP Truitt Manuel: IP, BB

What happened to the Wolfpack?

Ty Head adds to the lead!



B2 | Wolfpack 3, BC 1 pic.twitter.com/PECCbSfIwF — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 14, 2026

NC State did what it needed to do to help Dudan settle into the game, earning him a two-run lead by the bottom of the second inning. The powerful righty grinded his way through the game despite dealing with traffic throughout most of his seven innings of work. He still carved through the Eagles and left the game tied when he walked off the mound.

The eighth-inning meltdown was somewhat shocking. Hemric, the freshman lefty, showed no fear during his first few outings, but did struggle with his control at times. Those control issues proved to be costly, as he walked the first batter he faced in the inning. Avent and pitching coach Clint Chrysler pulled the plug quickly, calling upon Black to escape a jam. He had the same issues with control, while the Eagles punished mistakes and took advantage of costly errors.

Mikey Ryan what an at-bat!



He takes the 11th pitch and singles to give the Pack the lead! pic.twitter.com/9ytipplQFT — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 14, 2026