NC State-Wake Forest Rivalry Enters a New Era
It’s one of the longest rivalries in college sports. Wake Forest and NC State. North Carolina residents know this one well. A rivalry that’s lasted since 1910, marking the longest annual rivalry in the ACC. No better way to open up ACC competition for the Wolfpack.
New faces shine at the helm of the program with long-time head coach Dave Clawson stepping out, and new blood comes in. Former Washington State head coach Jack Dickert has taken over for the Demon Deacons. He met with the media on Monday, pleading for fans to show up and show out.
- “ACC opener, Big Four opponent, it’s at home,” Dickert said. “It’s Thursday night. SportsCenter is going to be on campus. We're sponsored by Pepsi for this game. I’ve had Diet Mountain Dew running through my veins, really, all well. We’re looking hopefully to get 5,000 students. Are we going to cancel classes? Working on it, okay. So hopefully everyone can be there Thursday night.”
It’s the first taste of road action for NC State in the young 2025 season. It’s an environment sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey will step into for the first time in his career. While on paper, it looks like the Wolfpack match up well. Nothing is ever answered until gameday.
In these types of games, anything can happen. No one knows what to really expect, and for Dickert, it’s his first year coaching in this historic rivalry. It’s nothing different for him.
- “I’ve been around a lot of rivalries,” Dickert said. “The Dakota Marker, fantastic rivalry. The Border War, Colorado State–Wyoming. The Apple Cup. And now to walk into the Big Four, I think it’s something really important. I think we have to preserve these games. I’m a big fan of always playing all three of them, whether that has to be non-conference or not. I think that’s a big thing for us, our state, and hopefully all four institutions.
The rivalry isn’t new to NC State head coach Dave Doeren. Doeren has coached the Wolfpack since 2013, and, of course, he’s 6-6 against the Demon Deacons. It’s a new chapter in the rivalry, a new coach has entered on one sideline. Still, it doesn’t remove the history between the two teams, and Dickert understands that; hence why he’s rallying his students to come out and be loud.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.