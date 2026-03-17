One Major Adjustment Could Help NC State in March

DAYTON, Ohio — The March Madness run for NC State is set to begin in the First Four, as the Wolfpack will battle the Texas Longhorns for the No. 11 seed in the West Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Tuesday. The teams met in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 27, with the Longhorns walking away victorious, but both teams are very different now.

A simple adjustment to a rotation or scheme can make or break a program's luck in the NCAA Tournament. For the Wolfpack, a larger tweak could be the key to moving far beyond the First Four , as a shift to the starting five might help two players increase their productivity even more and benefit the team on a wider scale.

Should Matt Able start?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NC State freshman guard Matt Able transformed over the course of his first season in the collegiate ranks. After some struggles during the early part of the year, it all started to click for the talented young guard once conference play started for the Wolfpack. Since the start of ACC play, Able averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

He saw an elevated role down the stretch of games, still experiencing growing pains, but coach Will Wade trusted him more and more over time. His two 12-point performances in the ACC Tournament were crucial for the Wolfpack, although he did make some critical mistakes in the quarterfinal loss to Virginia. That being said, no one learns quicker than Able.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) brings the ball up court against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It seems improbable that sophomore guard Paul McNeil's starting spot would be up for grabs, but Able might be worth trying in the starting five over senior guard Tre Holloman. The Michigan State transfer dealt with some injury issues during conference play, but arrived in Raleigh with a wealth of NCAA Tournament experience during his time with the Spartans.

Holloman's offense is heavily reliant on shot-making from the perimeter, something he can do efficiently, but not necessarily consistently. Able's increase in confidence over the final two months, as well as his length on the defensive end, make him a valuable option alongside the other four players in the starting group. That's not to say Holloman isn't a strong defender, but at 6-foot-2, he can be overpowered at times by bigger guards.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The decision ultimately rests in Wade's hands. The veteran coach might be more inclined to stick with one of the guiding principles of the roster, which was adding as much NCAA Tournament experience as possible. However, an injection of youth into the starting five could throw a different look at opponents in the First Four and beyond.