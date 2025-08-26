Pros and Cons of CJ Bailey's Size for NC State
NC State walked off the field after the 2024 Military Bowl loss, disappointed in itself as a program for a variety of reasons. The 6-7 season was a slog, filled with injuries, blown games and failure to meet expectations.
Luckily for Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, he knew he'd have his young freshman quarterback, CJ Bailey, back for another season. The signal caller showed great promise in his first season despite being thrown in unexpectedly after Grayson McCall was forced to step away from football.
Bailey is a unique quarterback for a variety of reasons, but one of the main ones is his size. At 6 feet 7 inches and 215 pounds, the quarterback is an imposing figure in the offensive backfield for the Wolfpack.
Bailey's Physical Growth
When he arrived in Raleigh out of high school, NC State listed Bailey as 6 feet 6 inches tall and under 200 pounds. His tall, lanky build resembled that of a basketball player more than a football player.
Throughout the offseason, Bailey worked with NC State strength coach Dantonio 'Thunder' Burnette to accumulate additional mass and become stronger.
Following Monday's practice, the quarterback stood tall over the podium in NC State's Close-King Indoor Practice Facility. He was asked about the pros and cons of his size ahead of the Wolfpack's opener against East Carolina.
"The pros are, of course, seeing over the line. You got guys 6 foot 4, Jacarrius Peak and all those big guys, you can see over those guys," Bailey said. "You see deeper down the field and you can work your eyes. I’m actually long, so I got longer strides so I can run better, so I can move my feet better. Alongside your eyes, you can run better."
He didn't see any cons with his height as a quarterback. Bailey showcased some quality mobility in his freshman year while still learning the nuances of the college game. The quarterback rushed for 279 yards and scored five times.
Learning from Another Tall Quarterback
With Bailey's physical growth came maturity. The sophomore became the youngest captain to ever play for Doeren at NC State.
The quarterback added an interesting nugget about learning from those who came before him. While McCall was a tremendous resource as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the college game, Bailey yearned for more tutelage.
"I talked to Jacoby Brissett. He was a really good quarterback and I called him one day," Bailey said. "I asked him about how he was as a leader and what I could do to improve. It really helped. He gave me good advice and you see, I'm a captain right now."
Brissett was one of the most successful quarterbacks in recent history for the Wolfpack. He started for two seasons with the Wolfpack, winning 15 games, including a bowl game in 2014. At 6 feet 4 inches and 235 pounds, he was an imposing presence like Bailey under center. Brissett currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals, serving as the backup to former Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.
Becoming the Alpha
The veteran's advice paid off in a big way for the college sophomore. Bailey's teammates gushed about his growth as a leader throughout NC State's fall camp.
"I feel like over the past year, he's progressed a lot as a leader," wide receiver Wesley Grimes said of Bailey's leadership. "He's gained that voice. He's got more confidence just to speak up. I think with (Grayson McCall) being here last year, he felt like he should let Grayson just do his thing and lead. Now, he's kind of taken that initiative … being that leader for the team."
The hope is that Bailey's added weight, height and maturity can keep the quarterback on the field for as much of the 2025 season as possible. The Wolfpack's success in 2025 largely hinges on Bailey's development. The team took measures to create continuity within the offense by promoting quarterback coach Kurt Roper to offensive coordinator.
Bailey will get his first chance to showcase his development and growth on Thursday against the ECU Pirates at 7 P.M. EST.
