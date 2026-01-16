Ranking NC State's Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions So Far

RALEIGH — With 22 players leaving the program for the 2026 season in the transfer portal and a load of others out of eligibility, NC State needed to reload its roster for the coming year. The program got busy in a hurry when the portal opened and with just a day left to operate, it's clear what the transfer class is going to look like.

As of Thursday morning, the Wolfpack roster included a new transfer class of 12 players from across college football. While more might be on the way, it's time to break down the five best players joining the program from the portal for the 2026 campaign.

No. 1: Edge Harvey Dyson III

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball as Tulane Green Wave defensive end Harvey Dyson (5) and Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jack Tchienchou (1) attempt to make the tackle during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In terms of need, Dyson was one of the most crucial additions to the NC State roster. The team's two best pass rushers, Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh, are bound for the professional ranks, so there was a tremendous amount of production to replace in that area.

With the Green Wave, Dyson racked up 36 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He led the American Conference with eight sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and even defended a pass. He finished as a Third-Team All-Conference selection in the American. Dyson offers NC State a true game wrecker and will immediately be the team's top option at the unique JACK linebacker spot.

No. 2: Offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon (62) runs out onto the field before the start of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

NC State lost left tackle Jacarrius Peak to the transfer portal, meaning one of the team's areas of strength from 2025 quickly turned into a major position of need. Enter McCrimon , who very well could be the most accomplished addition for the Wolfpack out of the transfer portal. He played both right and left tackle over the last two seasons. He and returner Teague Andersen should be a solid tandem on the edges of the line.

After earning first-team All-Conference honors for East Carolina in the American Conference in 2025, McCrimon looked ready for a step up in competition. He will get that opportunity with the Pack. At left tackle, McCrimon allowed just three sacks on 16 pressures in 2025. In true passing sets, he was only credited with one sack allowed from the left side. He is an instant starter for the Wolfpack's offensive line.

No. 3: Safety King Mack

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety King Mack (16) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The injuries the Wolfpack dealt with in the secondary in 2025 seemed insurmountable at times, but the safeties were able to gain valuable experience. Still, the team needed some experience at that position to help the younger players develop. Mack arrives in Raleigh with Big 10 and SEC snaps, playing against the best of the best.

He played a career-high 493 defensive snaps, starting in eight of 13 games. The former four-star recruit racked up 58 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception and a sack in his junior season. Mack should be another instant starter for the Wolfpack, given his power conference experience.

No. 4: Wide receiver Victor Snow

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Victor Snow (0) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The program needed to add playmakers for returning quarterback CJ Bailey, as a handful of his best pass catchers left the program for different reasons. Victor Snow was a First-Team All-MAC talent and immediately brings a dynamic to Raleigh that wasn't a crucial part of the Wolfpack offense in 2025.

Snow was a dynamic option out of the slot for the Bulls. The receiver racked up 62 receptions for 821 yards on 88 targets in his All-MAC season, dropping just two passes the entire year. He finished with a 75.0 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, which took into account his 74.4 receiving score.

No. 5: Interior offensive lineman Daniel Cruz

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Daniel Cruz (51) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Protecting Bailey was a top priority for the Wolfpack in the transfer portal process. Cruz should be a strong candidate to play either center or one of the guard spots, depending on where NC State deploys returning interior lineman Spike Sowells Jr. Cruz played center throughout the high school ranks and moved around the line during his limited opportunities at Texas.

With Cruz in the mix, NC State's offensive line should be relatively solidified around Bailey for the coming season. Maintaining that position group as an area of strength will go a long way in helping the program improve upon the 8-5 finish in 2025.

