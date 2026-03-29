Top Candidate Withdraws Name From NC State Opening

RALEIGH — The coaching search for NC State received some clarity from one of the top options to lead the men's basketball program. After the sudden resignation and departure of Will Wade, the Wolfpack quickly sprang into action, looking for its next coach. Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz jumped to the top of the list for the power brokers at NC State.

However, Schertz decided to withdraw his name from the Wolfpack's search on Sunday, just 24 hours after athletic director Boo Corrigan and other key figures from NC State met with him in St. Louis, per a report from ESPN's Jeff Borzello. While it is a disappointing outcome for those who wanted a coach of Schertz's caliber to lead the Pack moving forward, it's all negative for the program in Raleigh.

What does this news mean for NC State?

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The news from Schertz clears the board for NC State's search team and likely lifts the other top candidate to the top of the list. There was always some concern about Schertz's willingness to leave a very favorable setup at Saint Louis, as the NIL budget and revenue-sharing resources are totally different at a strong mid-major without a Power Four football program.

Schertz mulled the unofficial offer from NC State over the last 24 hours and ultimately decided to pull his name from the running. It could be that he wants to stay in the Gateway to the West, or that he believes there might be more favorable openings in the coming days at larger programs. All things considered, the speed of his decision is highly positive for Corrigan and the Wolfpack.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The focus of NC State's search is likely to shift entirely to another of NC State's candidates it visited during its marathon Saturday hunt across the country. Now, Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey appears primed for the position, especially after receiving endorsements from his current boss, Rick Barnes, and several other former Wolfpack players.

Gainey is an NC State alumnus who played for the program from 1996 to 2000. Since his Wolfpack playing days, he's quietly become one of the most well-respected assistants in the college basketball coaching community, especially for his work on the recruiting trail and on improving defenses. Eventually, he landed in Knoxville, Tenn., with Barnes and took things to another level with the Volunteers.

Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey points during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should Gainey be the official choice for the Wolfpack, the decision and announcement would likely come shortly after his run with the Volunteers in the 2026 NCAA Tournament ends. Tennessee is playing Michigan in the Elite Eight on Sunday, so there would be time for the Wolfpack to introduce Gainey during the week, even if the Volunteers were to win the game.

NC State is likely to continue doing due diligence, but the transfer portal opening looms larger and larger with each passing day. That being said, Schertz being off the board narrows the list.