Will 3-Point Shooting Define NC State Basketball This Season?
RALEIGH — NC Central didn't pose much of a threat to NC State in the season opener, as the Wolfpack routed the Eagles 114-66 in one of the more dominant offensive showings in program history.
First-year head coach Will Wade wanted to set the tone early in front of a packed Lenovo Center and the Wolfpack offense did not disappoint. A trend emerged in the win as well.
NC State's roster included lots of 3-point shooters, but it was unclear how many the Wolfpack would take and make on a given night. The win over the Eagles showed that 3-point shooting won't just be supplemental in the Pack's offense. It will be a crucial part of the team's identity in Wade's first season in Raleigh.
The Numbers
When Texas Tech transfer and star forward Darrion Williams began his Wolfpack career with a pair of threes in the first five minutes of the game, it became evident quickly this team wasn't afraid to let it fly. Williams wasn't alone, either.
Tre Holloman, not known for his 3-point shooting at Michigan State, drilled four threes in the opener. Paul McNeil added another four. True freshman guard Matt Able chipped in with three of his own. When the final buzzer sounded, the Wolfpack made 19 of their 40 3-point attempts, good for a ridiculous 47.5% from the beyond the arc.
What They Said
Wade didn't seem shocked by his team's effort from downtown. After all, he and general manager Andrew Slater carefully picked out each player in large part because of efficiency metrics, which likely showed each member of the roster was more than capable of shooting the basketball. They saw it through camp. And now they've seen it in a game.
"This is probably on the higher end of what we'll shoot. But, look, we've got good shooters," Wade said after the win. "We're going to let that thing fly. They're open. I mean, we don't want any hesitation. Let it fly."
Entering the season, McNeil was expected to be the team's go-to option from three, but he started the game slowly. However, Wade and the staff seem to be willing to ride the waves with the sophomore guard because he can get hot in a hurry.
"We believe in him. He's a great player and an elite, elite shooter. I think he'll be one of the elite shooters in the country," Wade said. "We have a strong belief in him. We're going to keep putting him out there, and he's going to nail them more often than not."
Able also proved he could be an adequate option from downtown. The freshman scored 14 in his official debut and showed some serious range when he pulled from NBA-distance in the second half. His teammates are already confident in his ability despite his youth.
"I've been around some talented freshmen the past couple years, but I think he's up there with anybody in the country. I mean, his confidence and the work he puts in... Is unmatched," Williams said.
The last two runners-up in the NCAA Tournament have been some of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation. Houston finished third in the 2024-25 season while Purdue ranked second in 2023-24.
The Wolfpack is a long way from national championship aspirations, as the team just wants to regain respect in the ACC. However, the best teams in the nation need to be able to rack up the points from three and the Wolfpack certainly showed its capable of doing that in the opener.
