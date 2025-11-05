Jacoby Brissett, NC State Deliver Stunning Upsets Days Apart
RALEIGH — While NC State's upset victory over then No. 8 Georgia Tech dominated the news cycle for Wolfpack football fans on Saturday, it wasn't the only upset with ties to the program in those 48 hours.
Former NC State quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the Arizona Cardinals to a surprising Monday Night Football upset win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Brissett, still filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, finally got a win in his third start for the Cardinals just days after his mentee, sophomore CJ Bailey, played the best game of his young NC State career.
How Brissett Pulled It Off
The Cardinals' starter continued to take care of the football and be an efficient passer. The Cowboys' struggling defense presented Brissett with more opportunities to take shots, particularly to ascending wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. He hit Harrison seven times for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Brissett finished the game with 261 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts and protected the ball despite being sacked five times. He did fumble the ball once, but recovered his own mistake. The former Wolfpacker now has 860 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in his three starts.
Brissett's consistent performances sparked discussion about the fit of Murray in Arizona. Before the 27-17 win over the Cowboys, the former NC State signal caller didn't have a win on his resume, but checked that box on Monday with his strong showing. As for Murray's role moving forward, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is still committed to the former Heisman winner over Brissett.
"Nothing's changed on that," Gannon said.
Gannon answered a follow up question as to why by saying, "That's how I feel."
Brissett isn't paying attention to any such noise. Like his college coach, Dave Doeren, ignoring retirement or job security rumors over the last two weeks, Brissett remains committed to winning at all costs.
"I don't get into that stuff, man. I'm just trying to go out here, win the game, be a good teammate and do the best that I can when I get my opportunity," he said after the game.
Things changed Tuesday, however. The Cardinals opted to name Brissett the starting quarterback officially, according to Ian Rapoport. The Wolfpack pro will get his chance without the stress of being replaced any week.
