Top 3 Key Wolfpack Defensive Players Against Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Wolfpack is ready to face Virginia in an odd non-conference matchup Saturday, with both NC State and the Cavaliers entering the tilt 1-0.
Virginia dominated Coastal Carolina 48-7 while NC State narrowly escaped East Carolina in a 24-17 game. The Wolfpack defense was a major reason head coach Dave Doeren's team was able to hang on and start the season with positive momentum.
First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot showed massive improvements on his side of the ball. An improved pass rush and dynamic linebacker play created some serious intrigue and drew attention to the exciting new-look defense. Virginia poses several different challenges, so the Wolfpack will need some key players to step up if it wants to take down the Cavaliers and start the season 2-0.
Defensive Back Devon Marshall
The Cavaliers boast some serious receiver talent, starting with dynamic senior Cam Ross. The wide receiver caught seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 17.7 yards per reception and added a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as well.
Luckily for the Wolfpack, cornerback Devon Marshall proved himself as the team's top corner in the opening win. In 61 snaps, he allowed four receptions on six targets, but only conceded 16 total yards on those catches.
The cornerback was named to the Pro Football Focus Week One All-ACC team for his efforts. He led the team in pass breakups with two and had a forced incompletion per target percentage of 33 percent
Marshall likely won't shadow Ross in the traditional sense, but his lockdown ability will certainly cause second thoughts for 'Hoos quarterback Chandler Morris. Marshall's tremendous start is a massive boost for a Wolfpack secondary still finding its identity in 2025.
Defensive Back Brian Nelson II
The Wolfpack might have a secret weapon to neutralize Morris. Cornerback Brian Nelson II played at North Texas with the Virginia quarterback a season ago. Having guarded the quarterback's targets in practice, Nelson has an inside track on Morris' tendencies.
- "It was a bunch of passes to defend in practices, from the start to the finish. Knowing that he likes to throw the ball a lot is going to be exciting on the field, too," Nelson said earlier in the week.
On the latest depth chart for NC State, Nelson moved into the potential starting spot as the team's No. 2 cornerback with Jamel Johnson.
The latter came up with a critical tackle in the win over ECU, but Nelson graded out higher than Johnson in his 35 snaps of game time. Doeren and Eliot should use every advantage they have against Morris, who loves to throw the football. In 2024, the quarterback attempted 515 passes with the Mean Green.
JACK Linebacker Cian Slone
NC State appeared to have massively upgraded its pass rush in 2025. A major part of that improvement was Cian Slone. Doeren tasked Eliot with creating more pressure on opposing quarterbacks during the season, so Eliot turned to the transfer portal to find new pass rusher options. Enter Slone, who thrived in the team's unique JACK linebacker role in the Week One win over East Carolina.
- "And he's just got a really good knack for rushing the passer. He's got more than one move. He's not a one-trick pony where he just runs off the edge. He can win inside, and he can beat you with power," Doeren said.
Slone posted an 86.7 PFF grade in his debut. He flew around the ECU backfield with defensive end Sabastian Harsh, another crucial transfer piece. Morris looked uncomfortable on the rare occasions Coastal Carolina was able to apply pressure and a strong pass rush, so Slone could be the key to getting the quarterback off schedule.
While the entire defense will need to step up if the Wolfpack wants to stop this massively improved Virginia offense, contributions from these three players will put Eliot's unit in a position to win the game.
Other core contributors will be Harsh, linebackers Sean Brown and Caden Fordham and for different reasons, redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for more NC State Wolfpack analysis.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.