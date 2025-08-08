NC State Defensive Back Gives Post Practice Thoughts
After spending two seasons with Charleston Southern and a season with Temple University in Philadelphia, defensive back Jamel Johnson landed in Raleigh with NC State football.
The strong corner fielded questions from the media following a rainy Wednesday practice session during the team's fall camp. Johnson discussed a number of topics, including the growth of the defensive backs and more.
Watch what Johnson had to say here
Below is a full transcript from Johnson's media availability.
Johnson Transcript
Q: What's the transition been like for you coming into this cornerback room?
Johnson: "The transition's been good. I come in with a lot of experience, so I can really help this cornerback room out."
Q: How much does it help that there's a bunch of you guys that came in as transfers together and that you're going through this together?
Johnson: "I think it's good because we're all running a new system and we bring a lot of experience with us too. Being with the corners, we can always mesh well, run the playbook, learn how to play in the system and everything."
Q: How much have you leaned on (fellow Temple transfer Tra Thomas)?
Johnson: "I take him home from practice every day. I talk to him every day so that's my guy. Coming from Temple and we've been talking about this for a minute too."
Q: A lot of NC State fans looked at the left the team from this past year but what can you say about the corners that are currently on the roster and how well have competed so far in fall camp?
Johnson: "We've competed very well. We're still fighting right now for starting jobs, from spring to now."
Q: ho are some of the guys in that room along with you that have stood out so far?
Johnson: "I'd say (Brian Nelson II) and definitely Devon Marshall."
Q: What would you say has been the toughest thing transitioning for you? Is it scheme? Is it getting used to the area?
Johnson: "This is my third school, so I'm kind of used to moving schools, sadly, but the area is nice. Raleigh is cool. It gives you that home feeling. I'm kind of used to the scheme because we played it at Temple last year so it's just been probably the weight room."
Q: So it's a little bit different than what you did at Temple? How so?
Johnson: "Yes sir. I mean it's way more intense ... in there ... they know what you want to do and how it gets done and it's just way more organized."
Q: Different uniform but you obviously have played East Carolina in the past. Did that get your attention?
Johnson: "Yeah because last year at Temple it wasn't so good so hopefully we get our get back. Wait, no. We are going to get our get back or I'm going to get my get back."
Q: Do you think this back four or back five can be an elite unit this season?
Johnson: "Yes, sir. We just have to keep competing every day and keep doing that inching in practice."
Q: What are the areas you want to grow?
Johnson: "Communication. We have to communicate to get the play calls, get the checks. We all have to be on the same page."
