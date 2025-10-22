Wolfpack's Top Corner Discusses Role, Pitt Game
RALEIGH — While NC State's defense has struggled with inconsistency throughout the 2025 season, its cornerbacks have been particularly effective through the first seven games.
The cornerback room includes three veteran players, all of whom stepped into major roles during the offseason. However, senior Devon Marshall looks to be the class of the group and has the confidence to go along with his talent.
Marshall spoke to members of the media following Tuesday's practice about the group's development, as well as the coming matchup against Pitt in which NC State will try to get back to its winning ways.
Watch Marshall's Press Conference here
Marshall Transcript
On watching the younger players step into new roles because of injuries
- "It's just football. It's going to happen every season. We say at the beginning of the season, 'Stay ready so you don't have to get ready,' so the young guys, they've been ready for the moment."
- "It's just their time to go out and show them what they can do."
On the strength of the cornerback group
- "In the corner room, the three of us who have been playing we've been healthy, thankfully. We've just been trying to do our part every week and play the best that we can play and just try to pick up the back end as much as we can."
- "Try to make as many plays as we can and really just help the safeties, too, because all of the safeties are young. So, we're just communicating to them and just showing them how to play, what to do."
On how he spent the bye week
- "The bye week was good. It was a good time to recover and get our bodies back. We did a lot of meeting and talking as the back-end too, so I feel like we were able to catch up and get a headstart on this Pitt game."
On what he loves about being a cornerback
- "I've been playing corner my whole life. I just love being on the island. I say, 'Marshall Island.' I just like the one-on-one matchups. I embrace playing press-man, off-man. I think it's just fun and I like the challenge of making the plays and celebrating."
- "It's not really stressful for me. That's my job. That's what I do, what I take ownership in. For me, it's not stressful at all, but for other people, it might look stressful."
