NC State Players Already Making Their Presence Known

The Wolfpack defensive line has gained a lot of eyeballs after an impressive Week 1 performance.

Tucker Sennett

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) passes the ball to running back Marlon Gunn Jr. (21) during the second half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The talk of the town in Raleigh, at least in regards to the North Carolina State football program, hasn't been who or what you might expect. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey played well in the season opener, but the Wolfpack's pass rush stole the show from the signal caller.

First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot deployed a variety of different looks to frustrate East Carolina and ultimately defended a 24-17 lead for the win. Head coach Dave Doeren placed an enormous emphasis on improving the team's pass-rush ability during the offseason and entrusted Eliot to get the job done.

The early returns were exemplary, both throughout fall camp and in the season opener. Now, the Wolfpack's defensive line and pass rushers have become a focal point and major strength for the 2025 NC State team.

Putting the Group Together

Part of the appeal in hiring Eliot was to improve the team's ability to recruit for the defense, particularly in the transfer portal. Doeren knew Eliot's NFL pedigree would be a draw, but he was also familiar with his new coordinator's ability to reel in key players from his college experience.

  • "It was impressive to watch him recruit and I've recruited against him," Doeren said. "When he was at other places, we competed against him when he was at Kentucky, when he was at Florida State, when he was at Miami. I knew that he was a diligent, hard-working recruiter who could build relationships."

Doeren added that Eliot completed his assessment of the NC State defense quickly and immediately looked for ways to improve the personnel.

Eliot brought in defensive end Sabastian Harsh from Wyoming and linebacker Cian Slone from Utah State, unsure whether they'd be immediately impactful starters or depth pieces. Both players arrived in Raleigh later than many of the other transfers, but made the most of the situation. The duo thrived in the season opener, but by then, that was Eliot's expectation.

  • "I think we recruited the right guys. We have high-character transfers that came in, and guys that were hungry, guys that had something to prove," the coordinator said. "They were guys that were ready to come together, to be a great defense."
Proving Their Worth

Harsh and Slone both earned starting roles, with Slone slotting into the team's unique JACK linebacker spot. Doeren broke down the role and why the Utah State transfer made sense in it.

  • "It's a guy who can play on the edge when we're in four-down. It's a guy that can play in space when we're in three-down," Doeren said. "He has to be able to drop in coverage and, obviously, pass rush. Defend the run like a linebacker."

Doeren said that 66% of the snaps in the NFL include a defense playing a 3-4 scheme, in which the JACK becomes a crucial contributor. Given Eliot's time with the Eagles as the linebackers coach, his fingerprints were all over Slone's breakout performance as the JACK.

  • "It starts with his football IQ and his effort. And then he's athletic. He is really twitchy," Doeren said of Slone. "He's a smart football player ... He has a really good knack for rushing the passer."

Harsh slid in as more of a traditional pass rusher and wreaked havoc on the ECU offense throughout the debut.

  • "More than anything, effort beats a lot of schemes," Harsh said. "Just playing hard, fast, tough football. A lot of times it fixes a lot of the errors that are happening out there."
Welcome to the Spotlight

Slone and Harsh combined for 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and nine quarterback pressures in the win against the Pirates. The impressive performances drew attention on social media and from performance analysts like Pro Football Focus.

With the improved performance also comes the burdens of leadership and expectations. Doeren didn't seem worried based on how the duo had already adapted to the NC State program.

  • "I counseled them this way when they got here: Just keep your mouth shut, put your head down and prove who you are through your work," Doeren recalled. "... You're going to earn trust by not talking and working and then when we get the pads on and show them what you can do. As you start making plays, your voice becomes real."

The Wolfpack will continue to count on the exploits of the pass rushers, including Slone and Harsh, as NC State faces more daunting competition throughout the season.

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.