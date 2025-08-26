Two Wolfpack Players Suspended For First Half Against ECU
The 2024 NC State football season ended in an incredibly ugly fashion. The team blew a late lead to in-state rival East Carolina in the Military Bowl. In the waning seconds of the game, a brawl broke out, resulting in a referee being injured and the ejection of several NC State players.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren called the moment an embarrassment for the program and took responsibility for what unfolded. The coach and his staff worked hard throughout the offseason to learn from the moment and return the culture of the team to its standard.
Even with the improvements and learning experiences, the Wolfpack will still feel the effects of the brawl in the season opener. The team will once again face ECU and it'll be without two key pieces in the first half.
Who will be missing?
Doeren announced Tuesday that the team won't have standout defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland or reserve offensive lineman Val Erickson available in the first half of the opener.
"We have two guys, Val Erickson and Brandon Cleveland, that are not available for the first half," the coach said. "DK Kaufman was the other guy ejected."
Kaufman is no longer with the program, so he avoided any effects of the brawl. Neither the ACC nor the NCAA has a suspension policy in place to address ejections resulting from fighting. It's likely this was a decision made from within the NC State program by Doeren and his staff.
Impact of the Suspensions
While Erickson wasn't expected to be a starter for the Wolfpack, Cleveland marks a major loss, even for just a half. The nose tackle solidified himself as one of NC State's top defenders in 2024 and was poised for a breakout season in 2025.
Cleveland's start to the year will start later than he originally expected. First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot will be forced to turn to his backups. The defensive line, at least in the middle, isn't particularly loaded with depth. The options behind Cleveland include fifth year Chazz Wallace and true freshman Josiah Victor.
East Carolina's run game should be strong in 2025. Without Cleveland in the mix for a half, Eliot's plan to stop the run becomes even more difficult. The Wolfpack were a disaster against potent rushing offenses a season, albeit under a different defensive coordinator and scheme.
