The Biggest Strength of NC State's Receivers
It's easy to imagine the joy first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper felt when senior wide receiver Wesley Grimes clocked a 4.24-second 40-yard dash during testing over the summer at NC State. Tasked with fixing an anemic offense, Roper's job became easier when he learned of the speed on his roster.
NC State's wide receivers struggled in 2024. The standout contributor, Kevin Concepcion, bolted for the SEC and Texas A&M. The remnants outside of Grimes included redshirt sophomore Noah Rogers and fellow sophomores Terrell Anderson and Keenan Jackson.
The group knew going into spring camp there would be a conscious effort to feed star tight end Justin Joly and standout running back Hollywood Smothers the ball in 2025.
However, one attribute has the receivers positioned for a larger role than many expected: speed.
Friendly Competition
Grimes' time created some friendly friction among the teammates in the wide receiver room with him. Going back to grammar school, it's always nice to be the fastest kid on the block. Grimes knows that. So does Rogers.
"When (Jonathan Paylor) was a receiver, I used to tell him and (Grimes) if we ran a 100-meter dash, I'm winning," Rogers said. "I just need to get that ongoing speed."
Just a day after Rogers made his proclamation, Grimes fired back.
" I don’t know about all that. We’ll have to find out one day," the veteran said.
The Need For Speed
While the banter is friendly and the chemistry exists between the two in a positive way, the biggest takeaway from the exchage is just how speedy this group is. Rogers was talented enough out of high school to start his career at Ohio State, a proving ground for the nation's best receivers year in and year out.
Grimes went as far as saying the group includes some 'freak athletes' in Rogers, Anderson and freshman receiver Teddy Hoffman. The importance of speed in college football is unmatched. Athleticism can cover many deficiencies for an offense. It can also create explosive plays in bunches.
"We’re going to be very explosive. We have all the pieces," Grimes said. "Now it's just repetition and. everyone getting on the same page."
If the group can create separation and complement the playmakers in Joly and Smothers, NC State's offense could be one of the biggest surprises in the ACC. It all starts with the speed of the receivers, though.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.