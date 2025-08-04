Star Tight End Receives More Praise From Analysts
For sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey to break out as a sophomore for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, he'll have to rely on his pass catchers. Luckily for Bailey, tight end Justin Joly proved himself as one of the nation's best during the 2024 season and is back to continue his dominance in the ACC.
On the "PFF College Football Show," hosts Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman discussed Joly's development and potential to be a true superstar in 2025.
"Joly transferred to NC State from UConn last year and he remained one of the top receiving threats at tight end despite that jump in competition level," Chadwick said. "661 receiving yards last season, fifth among all tight ends in the Power Four, and he was sixth in the country with 11 contested catches and 12 broken tackles after the catch too."
Joly's stats speak for themselves. It's when they're compared to other star tight ends that college football analysts and Wolfpack fans should realize how special a player Joly actually is.
"Over the last two years, he has 1247 receiving yards. The only two tight ends who had more that stretch were Howard Fannin Jr. and Tyler Warren," Chadwick said.
Warren, one of the more versatile and prolific tight ends in college football history, was selected 14th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Colts. Fannin Jr., following a season in which he led FBS tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns at Bowling Green, was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
It's safe to say Joly was in some pretty incredible company when it comes to his statistics. Still, beyond the stats, Joly has been an incredible player already in the eyes of Wasserman and Chadwick. The latter referred to Joly as an elite athlete given his speed and separation ability at his size.
"Everyone's obviously looking for the next Harold Fannin Jr., but (Joly's) been doing it for multiple years," Wasserman said. "Joly is a really good player and you're going to see him get a lot of touches in this offense."
The dynamic tight end will be a key piece if NC State wants to take a leap in the 2025 season.
