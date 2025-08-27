NC State's Co-Offensive Captain Speaks Before ECU Game
While sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey became the youngest team captain since head coach Dave Doeren took over the NC State program, he wasn't the only leader picked from the offensive side of the ball.
Left guard Anthony Carter Jr. was also selected as one of the Wolfpack's four captains. Now in his sixth year with the program as a graduate student, Carter is the most experienced offensive player on the Wolfpack.
The veteran spoke to the media a few days before NC State is set to take East Carolina in the 2025 season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Watch Carter's Press Conference Here
Here are some of Carter's most intriguing quotes.
Carter Jr. Transcript
On playing his final season as a captain
Carter: "It's an honor. It's a blessing seeing that my teammates voted me and trusted me to do the right things, lead them. To be consistent, being the same person. Lead them through the tough times, hard times, stuff like that and the good times as well. To keep them together, to help them and hold them accountable. It's an honor and it just adds to that legacy of all the other great captains that we had in the past as well, so I don't take it lightly and I'm excited for that role."
On if he was surprised to be a captain as an offensive lineman
Carter: "I wouldn't say surprised. Just being myself every day, just going in there helping guys on the side ... Just making sure I'm being consistent in being who I am when I go out there, whether it's working out or in the film room ... Just being able to hear those guys and hear them saying I'm helping them ... I wasn't surprised but it was still a good feeling to know that I'm doing the right things to help them as well..."
On his memories of ECU's defense and expectations for the game
Carter: "I think it's important to pick up movement up front. There's going to be a lot of movement up front. Just paying attention to our keys, whether corners press and stuff like that. Just making sure everybody is on the same page, communicating, give a call and give a call back so everybody knows that we're all on the same page ... "
On pregame rituals or superstitions
Carter: "I would say my pregame ritual would be that I have to listen to two gospel songs. It can be any two gospel songs and then as I get closer, just listening to more rap and stuff like that just to get the body going and jumping."
