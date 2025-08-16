NC State's 2025 Rematches No. 2: Duke
In 2024, the North Carolina State Wolfpack football ended up with a 6-7 record. Head coach Dave Doeren and his squad didn't meet many of the goals and expectations set for the program ahead of the season.
The Wolfpack will get the chance to play five of its opponents from a season ago again in 2025. While looking back can be hard for teams given the roster turnover in sports, it will be integral for the Wolfpack to improve its record this season.
The second ACC rematch of the season for NC State will be against Duke just down the road in Durham on Sep. 20.
The 2024 Game
While winning on Senior Day is always a good goal, it's by no means automatic, especially against a conference opponent. The Wolfpack failed to secure the victory for their veterans in 2024, falling to the Blue Devils 29-19 at Carter-Finley Stadium.
It's never a good sign when the kicker accounts for more than half of the team's offensive output and Kanoah Vinesett did just that. Then a redshirt sophomore, Vinesett scored 12 of the Wolfpack's 19 points in the game.
It was not a high point in CJ Bailey's freshman season. Duke head coach Manny Diaz found ways to frustrate the young quarterback, which caused Bailey to throw for just 184 yards and complete only 41% of his passes.
NC State's defense did enough to keep the Wolfpack in the game. It was one of the team's best showings against the run as it held Duke to just 31 rushing yards. Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy outplayed the Wolfpack when it mattered, finishing with 245 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
What's Changed?
For the Blue Devils, it was an offseason full of change. Duke moved on from Maalik Murphy after the quarterback had a solid year. The team welcomed in sophomore Darian Mensah from Tulane. With the Green Wave, Mensah threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns as a freshman.
The move made waves as Duke made Mensah one of college football's highest-paid players. He reportedly signed a deal worth $8 million when he joined the program.
The program no longer has running back Star Thomas, meaning the Wolfpack will likely hold an advantage on the ground game with returning tailback Hollywood Smothers.
The Wolfpack will be desperate to avenge the loss to its rival up the road from a season ago. NC State will get its chance on Sep. 20.
